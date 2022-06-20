Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Receives $115.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.67.
A number of research firms have issued reports on SYIEY. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Symrise from €135.00 ($140.63) to €130.00 ($135.42) in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Symrise from €106.00 ($110.42) to €107.00 ($111.46) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th.
OTCMKTS SYIEY opened at $25.40 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.34. Symrise has a 12-month low of $24.63 and a 12-month high of $37.54.
About Symrise (Get Rating)
Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.
