Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Summit Financial Group Inc.

Summit Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,650 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TGT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 12,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $2,040,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,422,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,821 shares of company stock worth $8,497,215. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TGT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $235.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Target from $255.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Target from $252.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Target from $265.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.81.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $3.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $139.30. The stock had a trading volume of 375,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,307,564. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $138.58 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $196.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.80. The company has a market capitalization of $64.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.69 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

