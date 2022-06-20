Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Downgraded by B. Riley

B. Riley lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $28.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $36.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $20.69 on Thursday. Taylor Morrison Home has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $35.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 5.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.67.

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter valued at $2,367,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter valued at $11,867,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter valued at $335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

