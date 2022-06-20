TD Securities Trims AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Target Price to C$34.00

AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$40.00 to C$34.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares assumed coverage on shares of AirBoss of America in a research note on Friday, June 10th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of AirBoss of America in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set an outperform rating and a C$38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$51.00 to C$35.50 in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.13.

Shares of ABSSF opened at $12.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.10. AirBoss of America has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $36.38.

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

