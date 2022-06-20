Team Heretics Fan Token (TH) Price Tops $0.44 on Exchanges

Team Heretics Fan Token (TH) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 20th. Team Heretics Fan Token has a market capitalization of $189,330.13 and $57,168.00 worth of Team Heretics Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Team Heretics Fan Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00002159 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Team Heretics Fan Token has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004923 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00108927 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.05 or 0.00961132 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00085814 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002406 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00013510 BTC.

Team Heretics Fan Token Coin Profile

Team Heretics Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 432,137 coins. Team Heretics Fan Token’s official website is teamheretics.com . Team Heretics Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @teamheretics

Buying and Selling Team Heretics Fan Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Team Heretics Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars.

