Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ERIC. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 120 to SEK 100 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Grupo Santander raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a SEK 106 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a buy rating and set a SEK 121 price target (down previously from SEK 151) on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.67.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock opened at $7.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $13.40.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ( NASDAQ:ERIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 9.47%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 113.4% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,325,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,972 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 307,502 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,343,000 after buying an additional 17,678 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 4th quarter worth about $3,002,000. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 4th quarter worth about $2,587,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 205,695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 8,574 shares during the period.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

