Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Coverage Initiated at Loop Capital

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock.
THC has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.33.
NYSE:THC opened at $52.95 on Thursday. Tenet Healthcare has a 52 week low of $50.37 and a 52 week high of $92.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.31.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,836,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 730.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,097,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,310,000 after purchasing an additional 964,957 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,553,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,686,000 after purchasing an additional 929,756 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $9,466,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 176.4% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 843,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,491,000 after purchasing an additional 538,206 shares during the last quarter. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tenet Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tenet Healthcare (THC)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.