Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) is Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s Largest Position

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Texas Pacific Land makes up approximately 10.3% of Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE owned approximately 0.31% of Texas Pacific Land worth $32,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TPL. Skba Capital Management LLC increased its position in Texas Pacific Land by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Texas Pacific Land by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Texas Pacific Land by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Texas Pacific Land by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 24 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Texas Pacific Land by 1.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

TPL stock traded down $95.88 on Monday, reaching $1,456.18. 1,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,403. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,470.91 and a 200-day moving average of $1,305.66. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a twelve month low of $946.29 and a twelve month high of $1,756.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 2.07.

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $12.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.82 by ($1.18). The business had revenue of $147.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.60 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 60.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $23.00 per share. This represents a $92.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. This is an increase from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is presently 29.25%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

