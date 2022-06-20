The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Purchased by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

SCHW stock traded down $0.87 on Monday, reaching $59.99. The company had a trading volume of 665,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,870,731. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.65 and its 200 day moving average is $80.16. The company has a market cap of $109.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.09.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.08). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Compass Point raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 63,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.07 per share, for a total transaction of $4,238,019.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 432,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,016,158.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 4,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.55 per share, with a total value of $297,575.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,658,394.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 104,169 shares of company stock worth $7,081,708. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

