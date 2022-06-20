The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Dell Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HSY opened at $206.03 on Monday. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $167.80 and a twelve month high of $231.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.68.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. Hershey had a return on equity of 61.65% and a net margin of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.27%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HSY shares. StockNews.com upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. UBS Group started coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Hershey from $210.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.00.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.06, for a total value of $36,167.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total value of $33,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,700,958.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,503 shares of company stock worth $3,602,455 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

