The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) is RK Asset Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

RK Asset Management LLC cut its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 214,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,480 shares during the period. Kraft Heinz makes up about 8.2% of RK Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. RK Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $8,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 521.7% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 383.7% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Kraft Heinz news, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $11,510,940.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,897,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,018,333.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcos Eloi Lima sold 28,855 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total value of $1,066,769.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 193,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,169,887.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 305,094 shares of company stock worth $13,171,478. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KHC stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.58. 689,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,090,693. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.85. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $32.78 and a 12-month high of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.62%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KHC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.29.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

