The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Acquired by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRV. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $820,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 91,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,909,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 17.4% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth $222,000. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 16,710 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $2,971,205.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,848.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total value of $971,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $44,453,571.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,894 shares of company stock worth $8,451,233. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRV. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.36.

Shares of TRV traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $161.88. 78,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,454,137. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $174.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.56. The company has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.70. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.44 and a 1-year high of $187.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 23.54%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

