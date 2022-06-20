Titan Capital Management LLC CA Has $10.28 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Titan Capital Management LLC CA raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 83.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,900 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 10.3% of Titan Capital Management LLC CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Titan Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $10,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after purchasing an additional 97,246 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,114,000,000 after buying an additional 1,613,936 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $171.27. 531,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,345,127. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $160.68 and a one year high of $193.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $174.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.29.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

