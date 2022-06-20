Titan Capital Management LLC CA Takes $13.26 Million Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Titan Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 159,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,255,000. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 13.3% of Titan Capital Management LLC CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.7% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.38. 154,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,668,535. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $81.94 and a 1 year high of $86.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.01 and its 200 day moving average is $84.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

