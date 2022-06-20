Tornado Cash Reaches Market Capitalization of $20.10 Million (TORN)

Tornado Cash (TORN) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 20th. Tornado Cash has a market cap of $20.10 million and approximately $5.15 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. One Tornado Cash coin can now be bought for $18.28 or 0.00088729 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $248.80 or 0.01207829 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004850 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00108327 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00083997 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002380 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00013417 BTC.

Tornado Cash Coin Profile

Tornado Cash was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tornado Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

