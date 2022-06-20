TRH Financial LLC Acquires 13,864 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

TRH Financial LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,590 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,864 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 2.6% of TRH Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $8,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,368 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,125.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $102.53. 361,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,878,032. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $101.24 and a one year high of $142.60. The stock has a market cap of $179.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.07.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $151.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.25.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,407,502. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,539,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

