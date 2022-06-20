TRH Financial LLC Buys 14,744 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

TRH Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,744 shares during the quarter. Stanley Black & Decker makes up 2.1% of TRH Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $7,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,560,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,426,119,000 after purchasing an additional 429,103 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,526,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,419,736,000 after buying an additional 198,873 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $551,914,000 after acquiring an additional 83,528 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,754,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $519,560,000 after acquiring an additional 149,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,588,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $488,169,000 after purchasing an additional 171,486 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $150.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $183.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.67.

Shares of NYSE SWK traded up $1.55 on Monday, reaching $103.25. 112,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,045,757. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.13 and a 12 month high of $210.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.81. The company has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.42. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 37.53%.

About Stanley Black & Decker (Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.