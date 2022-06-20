TRH Financial LLC Has $1.36 Million Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

TRH Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 77.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,024 shares during the quarter. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, R.P. Boggs & Co. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. now owns 11,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ROP shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $557.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $507.42.

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded up $2.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $374.71. 19,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,548. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $369.51 and a 1-year high of $505.00. The company has a market capitalization of $39.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $436.66 and its 200-day moving average is $450.68.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 47.36%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.17%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total transaction of $110,922.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,016.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

