TRH Financial LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

TRH Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Savior LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.69 on Monday, reaching $183.71. The company had a trading volume of 164,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,040,998. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $181.67 and a 12 month high of $244.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $205.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.22.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.