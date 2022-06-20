TRH Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

TRH Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,304 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies makes up approximately 2.7% of TRH Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $9,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

RTX stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $88.88. 228,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,061,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $106.02. The firm has a market cap of $132.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.97.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.85%.

RTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.91.

About Raytheon Technologies (Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.