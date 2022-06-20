TRH Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

TRH Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,304 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies makes up approximately 2.7% of TRH Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $9,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
RTX stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $88.88. 228,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,061,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $106.02. The firm has a market cap of $132.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.97.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.85%.
RTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.91.
Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.
