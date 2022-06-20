TRH Financial LLC Takes Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

TRH Financial LLC bought a new position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 42,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $6,256,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in 3M by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in 3M during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MMM traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $129.84. 214,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,251,979. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a 12-month low of $128.72 and a 12-month high of $203.21.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. 3M’s payout ratio is 62.02%.

In other news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MMM. Barclays lowered their price target on 3M from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on 3M from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.00.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

