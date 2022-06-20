Trilogy Capital Inc. Grows Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 230.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,573,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $630,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775,878 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,402,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,751,506,000 after purchasing an additional 712,630 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,285,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $511,288,000 after purchasing an additional 669,791 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $262,979,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,226,000. Institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $3.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $274.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,113,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,894,297. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $309.15 and a 200-day moving average of $344.85. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $408.71.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

