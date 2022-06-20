Trilogy Capital Inc. Has $1.24 Million Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,509 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 537.5% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 55.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IBM traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $135.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,415,090. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $147.50. The stock has a market cap of $121.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.20%.

In other International Business Machines news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.25.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

