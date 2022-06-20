Trilogy Capital Inc. Has $2.50 Million Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Trilogy Capital Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 9,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 5,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VHT traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $220.21. 9,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,747. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.12. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $217.12 and a one year high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

