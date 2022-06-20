Trilogy Capital Inc. Has $27.59 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,782 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $27,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 52,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,025,000 after buying an additional 18,571 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,278,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,238,000 after acquiring an additional 566,395 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 11,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period.

IJH stock traded up $2.09 on Monday, reaching $221.16. 292,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,768,984. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $218.00 and a 12 month high of $292.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $248.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $261.44.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

