Trilogy Capital Inc. Has $4.63 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,360 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned about 0.20% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSCO. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 436,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,678,000 after purchasing an additional 45,554 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,014,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,888,000 after buying an additional 397,673 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $679,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 90,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 5,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 545,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,056,000 after buying an additional 42,807 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,901. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.55 and a one year high of $22.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.27.

