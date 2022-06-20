Trilogy Capital Inc. Purchases Shares of 41,446 Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 41,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 238.6% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 282.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAG stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,653,116. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.68. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $30.06 and a one year high of $36.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 58.14%.

In related news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 72,480 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $2,610,729.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,761,182.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 25,400 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $938,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,522.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,580 shares of company stock valued at $3,952,793. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CAG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Consumer Edge lowered Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.09.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

