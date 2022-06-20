Trilogy Capital Inc. Raises Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,715 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 521.7% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 383.7% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.58. 689,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,090,693. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $32.78 and a 52-week high of $44.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.24. The company has a market capitalization of $43.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.62%.

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $593,768.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 268,174 shares in the company, valued at $9,780,305.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $11,510,940.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,897,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,018,333.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 305,094 shares of company stock worth $13,171,478 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

