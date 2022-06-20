Trilogy Capital Inc. Sells 347,738 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Trilogy Capital Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 52.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347,738 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 3.0% of Trilogy Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $42,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 182.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $108.62. 1,610,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.70.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.