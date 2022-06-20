UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Downgraded to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 21 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 21 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.54.

Shares of NYSE UBS opened at $15.71 on Monday. UBS Group has a 12 month low of $14.42 and a 12 month high of $21.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.57 and a 200-day moving average of $18.29.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.97 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 18.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts predict that UBS Group will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter valued at $975,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 25,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 139.9% during the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 125,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 73,287 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 21,004,112 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $378,514,000 after buying an additional 654,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,274,034 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,637,000 after buying an additional 21,088 shares during the last quarter. 39.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

