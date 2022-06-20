UBS Group Trims Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Target Price to $110.00

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $156.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MTH. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $114.00 to $92.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $111.38.

MTH stock opened at $65.79 on Thursday. Meritage Homes has a 52 week low of $62.51 and a 52 week high of $125.01. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.28.

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.68 by $1.11. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 28.21%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will post 27.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $1,746,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 105,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,376,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $479,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

