Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $5,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 525.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total transaction of $13,879,127.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,988,605.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total transaction of $186,515.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,673.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,207 shares of company stock valued at $19,411,502 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $395.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.54. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $319.05 and a 1 year high of $438.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $398.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $387.80.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 60.83%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 20.07 earnings per share for the current year.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $466.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $458.38.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

