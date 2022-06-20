Ultra Market Cap Achieves $83.39 Million (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 20th. Ultra has a market capitalization of $83.39 million and approximately $2.57 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00001364 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,148.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.90 or 0.00605021 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.98 or 0.00317544 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00033261 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004496 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 55.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00014335 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 303,471,691 coins. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . Ultra’s official website is ultra.io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

