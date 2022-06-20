Unilever (NYSE:UL) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

UL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Societe Generale lowered Unilever from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Unilever in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.01.

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $43.72 on Friday. Unilever has a 52 week low of $42.54 and a 52 week high of $60.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.12 and its 200 day moving average is $48.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.451 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Unilever by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 59,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its stake in Unilever by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 23,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

