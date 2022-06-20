United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises about 1.0% of Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 57.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, May 27th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $263.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.69.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $1.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $171.07. The company had a trading volume of 198,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,456,091. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.34 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $181.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

