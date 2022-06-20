Unity Software (NYSE:U) PT Lowered to $36.00

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

U has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Unity Software from $125.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Unity Software from $125.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Unity Software from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Unity Software from $160.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a sell rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $103.93.

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $35.48 on Thursday. Unity Software has a 52-week low of $29.09 and a 52-week high of $210.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.08. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.90 and a beta of 2.74.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 50.40%. The company had revenue of $320.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Unity Software will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 8,186 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total value of $312,623.34. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 221,194 shares in the company, valued at $8,447,398.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 2,283 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.59, for a total value of $225,080.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 219,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,679,645.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,621 shares of company stock valued at $2,619,386. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in U. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

