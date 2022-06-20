US Asset Management LLC Has $517,000 Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

US Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,380 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $497.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $330.00 to $170.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $362.08.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $175.51 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $700.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $371.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $77.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

