US Asset Management LLC Invests $115,000 in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 624 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of UniFirst by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 196 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in UniFirst during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in UniFirst by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 273 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in UniFirst by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNF has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on UniFirst from $213.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st.

Shares of UNF stock opened at $155.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.00. UniFirst Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.72 and a fifty-two week high of $242.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $166.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.06.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $486.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.09 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 6.77%. UniFirst’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that UniFirst Co. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.73%.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

