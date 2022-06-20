US Asset Management LLC Invests $55,000 in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 117,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 50,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 71,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 35,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Acadia Realty Trust stock opened at $15.89 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.64 and a 200-day moving average of $20.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $15.56 and a 52-week high of $23.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.82, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.11). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 1.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 189.48%.

In related news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $31,770.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,390.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

