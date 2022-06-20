US Asset Management LLC Invests $72,000 in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS)

US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,130 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSG Systems International in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSG Systems International in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International in the fourth quarter valued at about $350,000. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 12th.

CSGS stock opened at $55.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.22 and a 1 year high of $65.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.92.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $246.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.90 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.92%.

In related news, COO Kenneth M. Kennedy sold 9,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total value of $573,923.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 165,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,595,808.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

CSG Systems International Company Profile (Get Rating)

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.