US Asset Management LLC Makes New $63,000 Investment in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Nucor by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 64,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,645,000 after purchasing an additional 17,831 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 243.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 578,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,055,000 after buying an additional 410,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Shares of NUE opened at $113.99 on Monday. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $87.71 and a 52-week high of $187.90. The company has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.35 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 19.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 29.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.15%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NUE shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Argus raised their price objective on Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.80.

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,519,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 16,589 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total value of $2,459,816.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,625 shares of company stock valued at $4,304,094. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Profile (Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.