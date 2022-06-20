US Asset Management LLC Makes New $82,000 Investment in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 2,000.0% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.93.

NYSE SPG opened at $95.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.26. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.50 and a 52-week high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($1.44). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.67% and a net margin of 43.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.30%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

