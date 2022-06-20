US Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in EnerSys by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,292,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,146,000 after purchasing an additional 10,659 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in EnerSys in the 4th quarter valued at $518,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in EnerSys by 466.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 131,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,803,000 after acquiring an additional 108,434 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in EnerSys by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 474,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,474,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in EnerSys by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 38,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 15,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys stock opened at $58.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.70. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $58.60 and a 52 week high of $100.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.22 and a 200-day moving average of $72.00.

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $907.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. EnerSys’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.90%.

ENS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on EnerSys from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com cut EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

