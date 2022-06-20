US Asset Management LLC Takes $128,000 Position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 10,290.0% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 171.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares in the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

NASDAQ CVBF opened at $24.13 on Monday. CVB Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.72 and a 52 week high of $25.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.09.

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. CVB Financial had a net margin of 40.95% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $124.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. CVB Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from CVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 51.06%.

In related news, Director Anna Kan sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,395. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristina M. Leslie sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total transaction of $150,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,142.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

About CVB Financial (Get Rating)

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.