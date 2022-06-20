US Asset Management LLC Takes $182,000 Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.
In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 22,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $4,823,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $169,854.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,779.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 164,260 shares of company stock worth $34,398,073. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of Chubb stock opened at $189.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.28. The company has a market cap of $80.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.73. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $155.78 and a 12-month high of $218.99.
Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. Analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 14.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Chubb’s payout ratio is 17.68%.
Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.
