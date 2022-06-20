US Asset Management LLC Takes $182,000 Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 22,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $4,823,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $169,854.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,779.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 164,260 shares of company stock worth $34,398,073. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.80.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $189.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.28. The company has a market cap of $80.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.73. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $155.78 and a 12-month high of $218.99.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. Analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 14.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Chubb’s payout ratio is 17.68%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

