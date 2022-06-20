US Asset Management LLC Takes Position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of American States Water in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water in the 4th quarter valued at about $369,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of American States Water by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of American States Water by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of American States Water by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 304,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,076,000 after purchasing an additional 8,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

American States Water stock opened at $72.61 on Monday. American States Water has a twelve month low of $71.22 and a twelve month high of $103.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 0.29.

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.16). American States Water had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $108.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American States Water will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.58%.

In related news, insider Bryan K. Switzer sold 2,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total transaction of $211,414.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,935.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AWR. Barclays decreased their target price on American States Water from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American States Water in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on American States Water from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

