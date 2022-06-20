V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by TRH Financial LLC

TRH Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,090 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,652 shares during the quarter. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

Shares of VFC stock traded up $1.20 on Monday, reaching $45.70. 191,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,411,091. The company has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.38. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $44.17 and a 1 year high of $84.96.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.66%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of V.F. to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on V.F. from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on V.F. from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on V.F. from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on V.F. from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, V.F. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.89.

In related news, CFO Matthew H. Puckett sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $33,761.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,691 shares in the company, valued at $2,228,740.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Carucci purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.39 per share, for a total transaction of $453,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,879,107.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $740,070 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Profile (Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.