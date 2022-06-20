Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) PT Lowered to $40.00

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Valvoline from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.33.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Shares of Valvoline stock opened at $28.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24. Valvoline has a 12-month low of $26.69 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.47.

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Valvoline had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 278.10%. The business had revenue of $886.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Valvoline’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Valvoline will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.01%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VVV. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Valvoline during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Valvoline during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Valvoline during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Valvoline during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Valvoline during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valvoline (Get Rating)

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.