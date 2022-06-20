VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Stake Boosted by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 425,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,963 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned about 0.30% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $12,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 139,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,606,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 11,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGL traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.13. The company had a trading volume of 102,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,479,536. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.41. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.44 and a 12 month high of $33.43.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. This is a boost from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

