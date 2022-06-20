VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Shares Sold by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF makes up 2.0% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Optimum Investment Advisors owned approximately 0.27% of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF worth $4,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 34,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 8,049 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 359.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth $861,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 620,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,827,000 after purchasing an additional 58,245 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth $229,000.

Get VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA ITM opened at $44.97 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.22. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a 1-year low of $43.93 and a 1-year high of $52.33.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.